El Paso City Council throws out action on law for historic properties dealing blow to county hopes

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – The City Council began today’s discussion on whether to change an ordinance regulating properties with historical significance by going back-and-forth with closed-door discussions.

In the end, the council voted 5-3 to throw out the discussion vowing to come back to the topic at a later time. City Reps. Alexsandra Annello, Joe Molinar and Claudia Rodriguez voted against deleting the item from the council’s agenda.

Mayor Oscar Leeser said he had brought the item for discussion because it needed to be had and that the topic would not go away.

“I do look forward to continue to work on it,” he said.

The vote clouds the way for El Paso County’s proposed Downtown historic district, aimed at recognizing nearly 300 historical treasures. The county’s initiative has been in jeopardy generally because of the city’s ordinance.

Though the mayor and some city Reps. said they hope to revisit the item, it may not give the county enough time to resolve the issue before their application is either accepted or left to expire with the Texas Historical Commission.

The THC’s executive director has to decide whether to send the application with the National Park Service or leave the application.

Specifically, the city’s ordinance regulates properties considered landmarks or that fall within historic districts. The city’s law has been a thorn in the county’s efforts to establish a historic district in Downtown.

Most of the issue gravitated around language in the ordinance that said an owner could not alter, remove, or demolish historically designated properties without permission from the city’s permission. The ordinance had largely gone unenforced and was created in error, according to Donald Sevigny, the city’s chair of the Historic Landmark Commission.

Property owners within the proposed district have opposed the county’s efforts by protesting an application with the Texas Historical Commission.

City officials said there was no need to remove the language because properties were regulated through local zoning methods. And, that a property listed on the National Register of Historic Places could become a state antiquities landmark.

City Attorney Karla Nieman said local properties owned by the city on the state’s antiquities landmark list would be subject to state control.

“You would lose control over the property because any alteration or change to that building would be determined by a state agency in Austin,” Nieman said.

Nieman said the ordinance could not be changed on Tuesday because they need introduction and a public hearing. Changing the ordinance also triggers outreach requirements.

Jose Landeros, the interim director of economic development for El Paso County, said the county is looking to create historical district to provide options for property owners and preserving historical assets in Downtown.

“Those are the interests that both the county and the city share because of the fact that we want to make Downtown El Paso a living room,” Landeros said. “This one tool of others that are available to make that a reality.”

Much of the controversy over the proposed district was due to its boundary around the Duranguito neighborhood. The county’s survey would recognize 13 properties within the footprint of where the city plans on building the multipurpose performing arts and entertainment center.

The city purchased properties within the neighborhood in 2017. Since, the city has maintained a position that the properties where the center would go, do not have historical significance.

The proposed district and neighborhood have intertwined over the years as the county has looked to finalize the district proposal, along with Duranguito against the city’s wishes.

A historic district and properties recognized by the National Register of Historic Places are primarily honorary and generally do not place restrictions on property owners. A designation typically frees up historic tax credits and federal dollars to renovate properties.

The designation does not free up credits to publicly owned properties on the national register because they are considered nonprofit entities.

Landeros said the county is still looking to include properties that are owned by the city within the district because the court made its decisions based on the expertise of consultants. The county wanted to ensure there was a congruent boundary line.

District 1 city Rep. Peter Svarzbein asked why Housing Authority properties were allowed to stay outside of the county’s boundary.

David Stout, county commissioner of Precinct 2, said the housing authority property does not create “a donut hole” like the Duranguito properties would. And, the district was not just about tax credits but consultants told the county could not survive with a large hole.

Svarzbein said he wanted to ensure the city did outreach on amendment’s to the ordinance before making large decisions.

“It’d be a shame if we are going to be politicizing our code and our ordinances right now,” Svarzbein said.

Stout told KTSM 9 News that the city did not reach out to the county to remove the Duranguito neighborhood from its application, though the city says it does. He said the city mentioned removing the neighborhood last year when the application was being finalized.

“It has, however, been years since the county requested that this language be removed, and we are still here, today, not removing it,” Stout said. “Very frustrating. We don’t have much time left, and this ordinance is the last hurdle.”

District 3 Cassandra Hernandez said she questioned the intention of the topic before motioning to delete the topic from the council’s agenda.