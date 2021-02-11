El Paso City Council set to discuss historic landmark ordinance

EL PASO, Texas – The El Paso City Council is set to discuss an ordinance that has stirred criticism and controversy the last couple of weeks.

Specifically, the ordinance regulates properties considered landmarks or that fall within historic districts. The city’s law has been a thorn in the county’s efforts to establish a historic district in Downtown.

The topic is the last item up for discussion and action during the council’s Tuesday meeting. The item is sponsored by Mayor Oscar Leeser.

During the mayor’s first in-person press conference, he said the council would be looking at the issue “very soon.” He said a letter was not needed to create dialogue between the city and county to solve the issue.

“We are working together to bring that item to council,” he said on Monday.

Most of the issue gravitates around language in the ordinance that says an owner cannot alter, remove, or demolish historically designated properties without permission from the city.

The county’s proposed Downtown district, aimed at recognizing nearly 300 historical treasures, has been in jeopardy generally because of the city’s ordinance.

Property owners within the proposed district have opposed the county’s efforts by protesting an application with the Texas Historical Commission.

Two weeks ago, the county commissioners court called on the city to act and change the law. They voted unanimously to send a letter to the City Council.

And, on Wednesday, the county judge sent a letter thanking the mayor for placing the item on the council’s agenda.

“Just as critical property owner support is for the project, so is the city’s,” Samaniego wrote. “We do not ask for you to take a stand on the historic district but simply ensure that all property owners are given the full and fair information that the ordinance has not been enforced, will not be enforced, and will be amended.”

A copy of the ordinance: