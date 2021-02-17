El Paso City Council rejects tariff in gas bills to fund energy efficiency program

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – The El Paso City Council struck down a proposal to fund an energy efficiency program to serve struggling families with aging energy equipment on Tuesday night.

The Texas Gas Service proposed a $2.2 million initiative providing equipment exchanges and residential program rebates on aging appliances throughout the area.

Ratepayers would have seen a 72 cent charge in their bills or $8.64 expense over 12 months to pay for the program. Charges would have also been placed on small and large commercial customers.

Ultimately, the funding mechanism proved too much a sticking point for the council.

“I think under different conditions, and a different state of our economy, I think that this would be something that would be happy to support,” said District 3 Rep. Cassandra Hernandez. “At this time, I cannot support this.”

Her sentiments were echoed by half the council as some representatives were concerned about the financial impact on city residents amid the global pandemic.

“We are talking about a good program that is helping with weatherization and a truly a low-income home energy assistance program,” Svarzbein said. “I think it’s important that we lead on this.”

The council voted 4-4 with representatives Alexsandra Annello, Joe Molinar, Isabel Salcido and Peter Svarzbein voting in favor of the program. Mayor Oscar Leeser broke a tie against initiating the program.

Elizabeth O’Hara, the Texas Gas Service’s regional manager of community relations, said the program has been implemented in Central Texas and the Rio Grande Valley. And, that it provides opportunity for cost savings due to the program providing efficient equipment to low-income households.

“What we put before you is the tariff, which I’ve heard referred to as a tax increase,” O’Hara said. “But for us, that tariff is what is creating the program by which we would be able to serve those very people who are currently not running their gas as much as they would.”

The city’s and towns of Anthony, Horizon, San Elizario and Vinton had signed onto the program. But officials say the city of El Paso was needed to help get the program started in the area.