El Paso City Council postpones work session due to Microsoft Teams outage

Local

by: Aaron Montes

Posted: / Updated:

The El Paso City Council voted 6-2 to reduce the time representatives could speak to 10-minute intervals.

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – The El Paso City Council is expected to have a longer meeting on Tuesday afternoon due to technical issues that prevented the governing body from meeting on Monday.

City officials say a reported Microsoft Teams outage prevented the council from meeting virtually on Monday afternoon. At first, the meeting was delayed around 3:30 p.m. and pushed to 7 p.m.

Tomorrow, the council will hold its special meeting discussing COVID-19 related developments in the community before it moves onto its regular agenda. The first meeting is scheduled to start at 1:30 p.m. and the regular meeting will begin at 3:30 p.m.

The council has conducted its meetings virtually due to the global pandemic and precautionary mandates on meetings. City meetings have been broadcasted using Microsoft Teams and livestreamed online for nearly a year.

On Monday, Microsoft announced users of its software experienced technical issues due to a change to its authentication system.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

KTSM Video Center

Fort Bliss troops return from deployment

Project to begin enhancing pedestrian safety along Montana Avenue

Republican Congressional Delegation tours El Paso border; shares concerns

Fossils in the Franklin Mountains

'In shock, he just took the bike to work,' friends say biker killed in weather-related crash

State of Texas: Sticking Point for Police Reform

More El Paso News
Advertise with KTSM 9 Link