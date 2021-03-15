El Paso City Council postpones work session due to Microsoft Teams outage

The El Paso City Council voted 6-2 to reduce the time representatives could speak to 10-minute intervals.

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – The El Paso City Council is expected to have a longer meeting on Tuesday afternoon due to technical issues that prevented the governing body from meeting on Monday.

City officials say a reported Microsoft Teams outage prevented the council from meeting virtually on Monday afternoon. At first, the meeting was delayed around 3:30 p.m. and pushed to 7 p.m.

Tomorrow, the council will hold its special meeting discussing COVID-19 related developments in the community before it moves onto its regular agenda. The first meeting is scheduled to start at 1:30 p.m. and the regular meeting will begin at 3:30 p.m.

The council has conducted its meetings virtually due to the global pandemic and precautionary mandates on meetings. City meetings have been broadcasted using Microsoft Teams and livestreamed online for nearly a year.

On Monday, Microsoft announced users of its software experienced technical issues due to a change to its authentication system.