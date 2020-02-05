El Paso City Council passes El Paso Electric franchise agreement

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – El Paso City Council approved a new franchise agreement with El Paso Electric’s potential new owners.

Remember, the Electric Company pays a small portion of its revenue to the city.

City staff and outside legal counsel says they have worked hundreds of hours searching for what they believe is the best option for the average El Pasoan when it comes to this franchise agreement.

Staff also says the approved deal has provisions they say will ultimately benefit the city and customers, including looking at a renewable energy study keeping the company’s headquarters in El Paso and protecting employees and ratepayers.

State Senator Jose Rodriguez was at today’s council meeting. He believes the city should have postponed its decision since the sale of El Paso Electric is still pending federal and state approvals.

Rodriguez says he is concerned there may be potential consequences down the line for taxpayers.

“The worst-case scenario is that if this transaction goes through, and then you find out later it is JP Morgan, who is not the owner but is in control of the new purchaser Sun Jupiter, and JP Morgan can dictate some transactions down the line,” Senator Jose Rodrigues tells KTSM 9 News reporter Tatiana Favela.

The city’s outside legal counsel says if the sale of El Paso Electric is denied, the city will not lose anything.

Today’s vote was 4 to 2 in favor of the franchise agreement, with representatives Svarzbein and Annello voting no, with Representative Salcido abstaining, and Dr. Morgan absent.