EL Paso City Council overturns Mayor Leeser’s veto of non-voter approved debt

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – The El Paso City Council overturned a veto made by Mayor Oscar Leeser over nearly $100 million in non-voter approved debt.

Joe Molinar and Claudia Rodriguez voted against the measure to overturn Leeser’s veto. All other members of the council voted to move-on with using the debt to pay for various projects throughout the city.

Three quarters of the City Council must vote to override a veto made by the mayor.

In February, the El Paso City Council also sought the issuance of a different set of certificates of obligations to pay for major quality of life projects, public infrastructure, public safety facilities and general upkeep of facilities. That issuance was set at $93 million.

This story will be updated.