El Paso City Council approves funds for Aug. 3 memorial and public art plan

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Plans to create a permanent city version of an Aug. 3 memorial have life with funds allocated through this year’s Public Art Plan.

City officials say some reallocation of funds from city projects and savings will go to implementing a new memorial to the traumatic events that unfolded at an East El Paso Walmart on Aug. 3, 2019. The city has allocated $250,000 for the project, which is expected to replace the current site.

The City Council unanimously approved the funds along with other art projects during a meeting on Wednesday. The Tuesday night meeting did not end until after midnight and representatives opted to hear the rest of their agenda today.

“Although the Walmart Candela is a beautiful tribute, the community called for a memorial away from the shooting location,” said District 3 city representative Cassandra Hernandez. “Especially, for those who were there or had loved ones there that day. That trauma may be too great to visit that site. Creating a separate space for this kind of grief is woefully significant.”

Ben Fyffe, the city’s cultural affairs and recreation director, said the funding allows the city to seek out an artist to design and create a concept for the memorial. The artist will work with a committee and the public for feedback on an appropriate vision for the memorial, he added.

They go through public art process building a concept and working with committee, then getting community feedback. Anticipating it will be at Ponder Park where the temporary one is. It will replace the one that’s there.

While city officials envision the memorial replacing the temporary one still on display at the park, there are various proposals that may come forth.

Fyffe said the items placed on the memorial may be archived with the city’s history museum if it were replaced.

“With this particular project, we have discussed internally with staff and we’ve also shared with the council in briefings that we really do anticipate that we will do multiple community meetings related to this piece knowing how many different parts of the city, the community were affected,” Fyffe said.

Residents continue to bring items and light candles at the temporary memorial. It has remained as a site for remembrance and grieving.

The public art plan adds six projects to the 2021 year throughout the city. They include a roundabout at Country Club Road and for the new children’s museum.

Wednesday’s vote also included funding for a project at the Police Department’s Eastside Regional Command Center, an Alabama Street mural replacement, a renovation at the Esperanza Moreno Library, a mural replacement at Geronimo Drive and a renovation for the Leo Cancellare Pool.

Funds allocated for the projects come from a two percent cut from capital improvement projects. The city began its public art program in 2006 and has completed 72 projects in the community with over 200 artists. For now, there are 25 pieces in progress.