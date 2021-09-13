El Paso City Council approves final plans for proposed Mexican-American Cultural Center

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – The El Paso City Council approved the final design and concept of the proposed $16.3-million Mexican-American Cultural Center in Downtown El Paso.

In a 7-1 vote, the El Paso City Council approved the use of 2012 Quality of Life bonds and capital improvement project funding to construct the cultural center. District 2 city Rep. Alexsandra Annello made the sole vote against the proposition saying the bond money allocated for the project could be used to complete funding for neighborhood projects in her district.

The proposal indicates the project will be built into the Downtown library, which also had a $1.6 million in funding from the 2012 quality of life bond initiative. A glass entrance is planned for the library on Oregon Street.

The controversial project drew criticism after a proposal to build the facility along the Abraham Chavez Theatre was reversed by the City Council in 2018.

City documents show the cultural center will have various learning areas including an exhibit gallery, black box theatre, dance and acting studio, maker space, an art studio, oral history recording studio, dining area and bar service space among other services.

For local and breaking news, sports, weather alerts, video and more, download the FREE KTSM 9 News App from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.

For all things Mexican-American Cultural Center, click here. For our complete coverage click here.