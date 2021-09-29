El Paso City Council addresses concerns on viral video of multiple police officers arresting a homeless man in Downtown

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Following a viral video of multiple El Paso Police officers detaining a homeless man in Downtown El Paso, El Paso city council is asking police to acknowledge and respond to incidents faster.

“I do think that it would have been beneficial for the police department to have just informed the public, after the incident that there was an investigation happening. Because a lot of people don’t know about the processes and they don’t know what happens,” said El Paso City Representative Alexsandra Annello.

We showed you the viral video last week of a Manual Luna, who goes by Shorty, being surrounded by police officers after parking officials reported the homeless man for dancing.

Shorty allegedly suffered a seizure shortly after the encounter.

During a city council meeting Tuesday, El Paso Police explained the process to investigate any complaint of misconduct.

The alleged misconduct is identified

External complaint must be in writing and signed as per TX government code sec 614.022

Investigators gather evidence, IDs witnesses, obtains sworn statements from witnesses and accused employees

The case is presented to discipline review board made up of 6 civilians and 6 sword officers

People can make complaints at any region command and speak to a supervisor. The internal affairs is located at 211 North Florence.

“The internal affairs has already spoken to the complainant in this case who was the arrestee and obtained a statement from him. And we are going through the rest of the progress like I described,” said El Paso Police Assistant Chief Peter Pacillas.

Representative Anello said the incident with Shorty should have someone outside of the police department investigating.

“I do think there is a need for an independent oversight review. You know we’ve all received many calls about the situation. I know the video only shows a portion of what happened but people are very upset about it,” said Annello.

El Paso Police Assistant Chief Peter Pacillas said they have 180 days to complete an investigation.

