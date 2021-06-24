El Paso children’s museum names new executive director

Local

by: Aaron Montes

Posted: / Updated:

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – The El Paso Children’s Museum and Science Center announced a new executive director on Thursday morning.

Barry Van Deman, who recently retired from a CEO position of a museum in Durham, North Carolina will now head the museum’s operations. He brings nearly 40 years of experience in nonprofits and education to El Paso.

Deman has held executive positions at the National Science Foundation, the Orlando Science Center and Chicago International Museum of Surgical Science and Museum of Science and Industry.

“This is a perfect time to have Barry come on board,” Stephanie Otero, the museum’s interim director and vice president of operations at the El Paso Community Foundation said. “He will get to be a part of the funding and construction milestones as well as steering the building of the brand.”

For local and breaking news, sports, weather alerts, video and more, download the FREE KTSM 9 News App from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

KTSM Video Center

KTSM 9 News at 6:00 p.m.

9 on 9: Water parks, museums, libraries open up

UTEP political expert says Harris' decision to visit El Paso not uncommon amongst national leaders

90% of El Paso Families to get Child Tax Credit

Car chase leads to rollover and shooting

A survey suggests Covid-19 spread more in the US during the first six months

More El Paso News
Advertise with KTSM 9 Link