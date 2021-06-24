El Paso children’s museum names new executive director

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – The El Paso Children’s Museum and Science Center announced a new executive director on Thursday morning.

Barry Van Deman, who recently retired from a CEO position of a museum in Durham, North Carolina will now head the museum’s operations. He brings nearly 40 years of experience in nonprofits and education to El Paso.

Deman has held executive positions at the National Science Foundation, the Orlando Science Center and Chicago International Museum of Surgical Science and Museum of Science and Industry.

“This is a perfect time to have Barry come on board,” Stephanie Otero, the museum’s interim director and vice president of operations at the El Paso Community Foundation said. “He will get to be a part of the funding and construction milestones as well as steering the building of the brand.”

For local and breaking news, sports, weather alerts, video and more, download the FREE KTSM 9 News App from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.