El Paso Children’s Hospital to make special announcement on Thursday

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — A special announcement is set to be made on Thursday by the El Paso Children’s Hospital and Panda Cares Center of Hope powered by Panda Express.

The announcement will also include both entities’ commitment to fundraise for the Children’s Miracle Network over the course of the next decade.

Additionally, commemorative plaques will be released to honor the contributions made to the EPCH over the last ten years. 

