El Paso Children’s Hospital Foundation receives $25k from WestStar Bank for its 10th birthday

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – The El Paso Children’s Hospital Foundation received a $25,000 donation from WestStar Bank in honor of the hospital’s 10th birthday coming up in 2022.

The WestStar Bank granted the hospital a $25,000 naming rights donation as an early celebration of the EPCHF’s birthday, which lands on February 14.

“Our entire team is proud to partner with El Paso Children’s Hospital in order to recognize the resilience of their patients as well as the commitment of their healthcare heroes,” said officials from WestStar Bank. We are proud to have the WestStar logo outside of a very important area within the hospital. Our commitment is to ensure our community’s children are cared for, and today’s donation is a step in ensuring the family centered care provided by El Paso Children’s Hospital will continue and grow stronger.”

The bank will be naming a treatment room located in the Southwest University Pediatric Blood and Cancer Center at EPCHF. This treatment room is the first stop for pediatric patients who are undergoing chemotherapy and other outpatient infusions.

EPCHF’s last donation was in May 2021, granted $100,000 from the Kickpin Foundation, to which they named their biggest operating room after Drew and Jamie Frank, the Kickpin brothers.

“El Paso Children’s Hospital has served over 150,000 children since our inception,” said Cindy Stout, president and CEO of El Paso Children’s Hospital. “Our commitment is to ensure children do not have to leave the community to seek medical care, and we are able to do so with the help of generous community supporters like WestStar and their employees. Today’s gift is extremely special due to the recognition of the work our physicians, nurses and other team members have done over the last ten years.”

EPCHF officials said that WestStar Bank has played a major role in supporting nonprofits and programs in the community.

“The El Paso Children’s Hospital Foundation is honored to be a recipient of this generous donation to allow us to continue to support El Paso Children’s Hospital in their efforts to expand services in our region,” said Leslie Lujan, interim executive director of EPCHF.

“WestStar is proud of not only being an active economic driver in our region but also working closely with local nonprofits to ensure their success in helping those they serve,” said Rick Francis, board chairman of WestStar.”

