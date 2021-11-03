El Paso Children’s Hospital administers Pfizer COVID-19 vaccines for children for the first time

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – The El Paso Children’s Hospital administered Pfizer COVID-19 vaccines on Tuesday for children ages 5-11 for the first time after the CDC authorized the emergency use of the vaccine.

The Centers for Disease Control (CDC) considers the vaccine safe and effective at preventing COVID-19 in children, including severe illness and death, El Paso Children’s Hospital officials said in a release.

El Paso Children’s Hospital is a regional leader in children’s healthcare and is committed to supporting the availability of the COVID-19 vaccine for families with children 5 to 11 years.

Although fewer children have been infected with COVID-19 compared to adults, children can:

Be infected with the virus that causes COVID-19

Get sick from COVID-19

Spread COVID-19 to others

El Paso Children’s Hospital will have a limited number of doses available for the public soon. Parents may visit elpasochildrens.org/vaccine or call 915-298-5433 for registration information as it is made available. Registration is by appointment only, no walk-ins are accepted.

Below are facts for parents to know as they register their children for the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine:

The Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine will be given to children as an injection into the muscle.

The vaccine includes the same mRNA and lipids but different inactive ingredients compared to the vaccine that has been used under EUA in individuals 12 years of age and older.

For children 5 through 11 years of age, there are no other COVID-19 vaccines available under Emergency Use Authorization other than the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine.

COVID-19 vaccines have been used under the most intensive safety monitoring in U.S. history, which includes studies in adolescents.

Your child will need a second shot of the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 Vaccine 3 weeks after their first shot. Children 5-11 receive a smaller dosage of Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine than adults.

Data have not yet been submitted to FDA on administration of the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 Vaccine at the same time with other vaccines.

For more information about the COVID-19 vaccine for children, including possible side effects and more, click here.

