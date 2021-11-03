El Paso Children’s Hospital administers Pfizer COVID-19 vaccines for children for the first time

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – The El Paso Children’s Hospital administered Pfizer COVID-19 vaccines on Tuesday for children ages 5-11 for the first time after the CDC authorized the emergency use of the vaccine.
The Centers for Disease Control (CDC) considers the vaccine safe and effective at preventing COVID-19 in children, including severe illness and death, El Paso Children’s Hospital officials said in a release.
El Paso Children’s Hospital is a regional leader in children’s healthcare and is committed to supporting the availability of the COVID-19 vaccine for families with children 5 to 11 years.
Although fewer children have been infected with COVID-19 compared to adults, children can:
- Be infected with the virus that causes COVID-19
- Get sick from COVID-19
- Spread COVID-19 to others
El Paso Children’s Hospital will have a limited number of doses available for the public soon. Parents may visit elpasochildrens.org/vaccine or call 915-298-5433 for registration information as it is made available. Registration is by appointment only, no walk-ins are accepted.
Below are facts for parents to know as they register their children for the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine:
- The Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine will be given to children as an injection into the muscle.
- The vaccine includes the same mRNA and lipids but different inactive ingredients compared to the vaccine that has been used under EUA in individuals 12 years of age and older.
- For children 5 through 11 years of age, there are no other COVID-19 vaccines available under Emergency Use Authorization other than the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine.
- COVID-19 vaccines have been used under the most intensive safety monitoring in U.S. history, which includes studies in adolescents.
- Booster Shot: Your child will need a second shot of the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 Vaccine 3 weeks after their first shot.
- Children 5-11 receive a smaller dosage of Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine than adults.
- Data have not yet been submitted to FDA on administration of the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 Vaccine at the same time with other vaccines.
For more information about the COVID-19 vaccine for children, including possible side effects and more, click here.
For local and breaking news, sports, weather alerts, video and more, download the FREE KTSM 9 News App from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.