El Paso child receives new kidney after bullet struck him in Juarez shooting

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – An El Paso child is now back home with a new kidney after a stray bullet struck him in Juarez leaving him severely injured.

Gael Canizales was shot in 2018. The bullet caused severe damage to his kidney and left him unable to walk.

However, on Friday, Gael stepped out of the El Paso International Airport with a new kidney he received in San Antonio.

Gael’s teacher and school staff from his school at Dolphin Terrace Elementary gathered at the airport to be there for him as he arrived.

Gael’s mother told KTSM 9 that she is relieved their more than a year’s journey is now over.

“One day they just called me and said there was someone interested in donating her kidney to us and three weeks later it was ready to go,” said Carla Nava, who is the mother of Gael.

As KTSM 9 first reported on this story, Gael and his family were at dinner in Juarez in 2018 when a stray bullet from outside hit him.

It tore through one kidney and left damage to his spine. Gael had to relearn how to walk and was on a strict dialysis schedule.

“He’ll still be on medications for most of his life, but we just need to be more careful, watch for illnesses, and get regular check-ups, but either way, he’ll have a much better life than he had,” Carla said.

Gael received cards and special words from his classmates as he arrived at the airport on Friday.

His kindergarten teacher Sandra Shields said the Dolphin Terrace community stands behind him throughout his journey and can’t wait to see him back at school.

“We decided to come and show our support for him he is very special and he’s very dear to us and we wanted to show we are waiting for him to come back,” Shields said.

Gael’s mother said her son still needs to stay home for a few days until he fully recovers from the surgery, but she tells KTSM 9 that he’s excited to return to school and see his friends again.