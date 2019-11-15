El Paso Chihuahuas to be honored next month for Continued Excellence

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – The El Paso Chihuahuas will receive an award for Continued Excellence during the 2019 Baseball Winer Meetings.

Ballpark Digest hands out the award to a Minor League Baseball organization that has continued to be a standard of excellence in baseball, create an atmosphere of family fun entertainment and exemplifies great community partnership.

“It is an honor to be recognized by Kevin Reichard, Ballpark Digest and their entire staff with the award,” said MountainStar Sports Group Sr. Vice President and General Manager Brad Taylor.

“They have their finger on the pulse of the Minor League Baseball community and to have them recognize our work is very gratifying for our ownership, front office and game day staff.”

According to a press release, the Chihuahuas are coming off one of the most successful seasons yet having eclipsed the 3-million fan mark, surpassed 500,000 guests through the gates for the sixth consecutive season, and hosted two Minor League Baseball (MiLB) premier events – the RMHC Triple-A All-Star Game and Jarritos Home Run Derby and the MiLB Innovators Summit.

“With the Continued Excellence Award, we look for those teams that stand out year after year, continually bringing fans the best experience possible,” said Ballpark Digest Publisher Kevin Reichard. “The Chihuahuas have been a leader in the industry since the team was founded, and the great successes of the 2019 season were built on the foundations of that continued excellence.”

The 2019 Baseball Winter Meetings will take place Dec. 8-12 and will be held in San Diego, California.