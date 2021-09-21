El Paso Chihuahuas introduce Loteria-inspired jersey

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) The El Paso Chihuahuas are introducing their final specialty jersey of 2021…Chihuahuas Lotería!

The team tweeted its design, a jersey made of 54 custom in-house designed Loteria cards with a Chihuahuas theme.

The sleeves are blue with a white plaid design that is visible on the backs of traditional cards. Featured cards include La Pelota (the ball), El Dizzy Bat (a popular in-game contest), and El Rally Towel.

The specialty jerseys will be worn during the Chihuahuas game Friday, September 24, 2021. First pitch versus the Houston Astros affiliate, Sugar Land Skeeters, is slated for 7:05 p.m.

