EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – The El Paso Chamber of Commerce, along with city, county and business leaders, will travel to Austin on Feb. 14 for this year’s El Paso Days. During that time, they will be advocating to legislators to gain support to improve the city.

Andrea Hutchins, CEO of the El Paso Chamber, said that they plan on meeting with as many committees as possible to meet their needs for their legislative agenda. This year, their agenda is made up of priorities within city limits and within the county.

Hutchins explained that it is important to make sure El Paso is recognized since the city is geographically separated from the majority of the Texas population.

“I do think that it’s important to remind folks that we’re out here. We’re doing some amazing things and that we also deserve nice things in El Paso,” she said.

As one part of their agenda, the chamber will be advocating for the Wyler Tramway located in the Franklin Mountains State Park. The tramway was closed indefinitely in September 2018 after an engineering study found it had “surpassed its life expectancy.”

“Wyler Aerial Tramway, I know is an important piece of the city’s legislation for this year to hopefully receive some funding for that so were advocating for that,” Hutchins said.

The Chamber will also be focusing on the Film Commission during their visit as they feel that El Paso can compete with New Mexico as a place for filming.

“There’s a lot of activity, not only in New Mexico, but the Albuquerque film industry has just been booming, but in Texas in general so we don’t have any shortage of creatives here in El Paso and so we’re really doing what we can to support all industries in El Paso, the film industry included.”

The event begins Tuesday Feb. 14 at 12 p.m. at the Texas Capitol in Austin.

For local and breaking news, sports, weather alerts, video and more, download the FREE KTSM 9 News App from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store