El Paso celebrates longtime El Paso barber Estine Davis

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) On Saturday morning, Estine Davis better known as ‘Miss Estine’ could be seen cutting hair in her barbershop located on N Piedras Street. Even though it was her birthday she was hard at work cutting hair just like she has been for the past 69 years in El Paso. Estine told KTSM 9 News, she has no plans to retire.

“A lot of them say when she gonna stop workin’ when you gonna stop doing this, oh brother, Nah,” said Davis.

Estine Davis in her barbershop

Davis turned 88 on Saturday and said working is what keeps her healthy.

“It keeps you healthy, you don’t complain when you work. You see all these people retired and all they’re doing is complaining,” said Davis.

Davis took a break to walk outside on Saturday as cars started lining up outside of her barbershop.

“I haven’t seen ya’ll in a long time,” said Davis as she waved to her friends passing by.

You could see Davis blowing kisses and waving as her friends dropped off gifts and wished her a happy birthday. No one was surprised that she still had a client in her chair and ran back inside to finish the haircut.

“That’s Miss Estine, you know that’s her she’s gonna just continue to do what she loves doing, so that doesn’t surprise me,” said Gwendolyn Kennedy a long-time friend of Davis.

Davis told KTSM 9 news this was one of her best birthday’s yet.

A drawing of Davis from the 1950’s

“When I had a party and I was five years old I had a dog and my little puppy ate up all the ice cream from all of us,” said, Davis. “I thought that was the best but this was wonderful, this was magnificent this was glorious.”

Estine Davis began cutting hair at Fort Bliss back in 1951 and took over the barbershop on Piedras back in the 1960s, and hasn’t stopped working since.

“What difference does it make of keeping track of how long I’ve been working. The only thing I’m keeping track of is how long I’ve been living,” said Davis.