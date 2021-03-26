El Paso CBP seizes 610 pounds of drugs and arrests 20 wanted fugitives this week

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — It was a busy week for El Paso U.S. Customs and Border Protection officers as they seized a variety of drugs and arrested 20 wanted fugitives.

Here’s a list of the drugs seized:

Cocaine – 157 pounds

Marijuana – 341 pounds

Methamphetamine – 98 pounds

Fentanyl – 12 pounds

“CBP officers are faced with an array of smuggling attempts and concealment methods. The Officers’ passion and dedication to our mission is critical in stopping contraband from entering our country and bringing wanted fugitives to justice,” said CBP El Paso Director of Field Operations Hector Mancha.

The largest seizure of cocaine was at the Bridge of the Americas on March 25. According to CBP a CBP Officer selected a tractor-trailer to be inspected again and that’s when 76.94 pounds of cocaine was found under the rear axle by using an X-ray machine.

The next largest was also on March 25 at the Bridge of the Americas. Where a drug-sniffing dog alerted a CBP officer and 129.19 pounds of marijuana were extracted from a vehicle being driven by a 24-year-old U.S. Citizen.

In addition to the 610 pounds of drugs seized, CBP officers seized $68,405 of unreported currency and arrested 20 wanted fugitives.

“The fugitives were wanted for possession of dangerous drugs, resisting/evading arrest, aggravated robbery, larceny, and assault,” a press release from CBP said.

The arrested fugitives were turned over to Homeland Security Investigations and local law enforcement.