El Paso Catholics weigh in on controversial Johnson & Johnson vaccine

This Dec. 2, 2020 photo provided by Johnson & Johnson shows vials of the COVID-19 vaccine in the United States. The nation is poised to get a third vaccine against COVID-19, but health officials are concerned that at first glance the Johnson & Johnson shot may not be seen as equal to other options from Pfizer and Moderna. (Johnson & Johnson via AP)

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM)– Some Catholics are showing reservations about the Johnson & Johnson vaccine, taking issue with the use of fetal cells used in developing the vaccine — which uses cell lines derived from retinal cells from a fetus aborted in 1985.

The Vatican and the United States Conference of Catholic Bishops both released statements explaining that if you have the option to take Moderna or Pfizer over the Johnson & Johnson vaccine, do so.

That’s because, according to the statement from the USCCB, the Johnson & Johnson vaccine is the most closely associated with abortions. As it was developed, tested, and produced with abortion-obtained cell lines.

Cell lines are not classified as stem cells, because they are cells that are able to reproduce indefinitely in the lab from an initial cell that came from a fetus aborted in 1985 in the Netherlands, according to Health.com.

The cell lines were only used in the testing phase of both the Moderna and Pfizer vaccines.

KTSM 9 News spoke with El Paso Catholics to see their take on the Johnson and Johnson vaccine and if they had any moral concerns about it.

“If I have no choice, I might have to take it. But as I was telling you I leave everything in God’s hands and of course, I would not to like to take things from aborted fetuses,” said Gabriela Cotton an El Paso Catholic.

Cotton tells KTSM that she got COVID-19 and knows how bad it can be, saying she will get vaccinated, and if the only vaccine available to her is Johnson & Johnson she would take it but she rather receive Pfizer or Moderna instead.

“If it helps it would be good because dealing with COVID is horrible I don’t wish it on anyone,” said Cotton.

Another El Paso Catholic Raul Moriel says he was already vaccinated with the Moderna vaccine.

“I would prefer the Moderna that’s better,” Moriel. “Well if there is no other option take the Johnson & Johnson.”

“I would like to take the vaccine from Moderna or Pfizer than the Johnson & Johnson, but if I don’t have any other option it’s better to get some vaccine,” said Emma Moriel. “I think that it could be better if they find a another way to do vaccines.”

The U.S. Conference of Catholic Bishops calling on pharmaceutical companies to stop using cells from abortions. You can read part of the statement from the USCCB below.

“While we should continue to insist that pharmaceutical companies stop using abortion-derived cell lines, given the world-wide suffering that this pandemic is causing, we affirm again that being vaccinated can be an act of charity that serves the common good.” USCCB

KTSM 9 News reached out to Bishop Mark Seitz about El Pasoans taking the Johnson and Johnson vaccine and while he was out of town and unavailable to comment the Dioceses says he is in agreement with both the Vatican and the USCCB.

As of Thursday City Officials told KTSM 9 News that they were still waiting to hear when the Johnson & Johnson vaccine will arrive in El Paso.