El Paso Catholic Diocese to require masks for indoor activities

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – The Catholic Diocese of El Paso will require masks for all indoor activities, according to church officials.

The church made the announcement on Wednesday afternoon pointing to rising numbers of COVID-19 cases in the region. Individuals over the ages of three-years-old will have to wear face coverings at church functions immediately, a news release said.

“In an effort to use whatever tools are at hand to limit the contagion within our communities, we will be returning to this protocol,” Bishop Mark Seitz said. “We are committed to doing all we can to protect the health and safety of all diocesan faithful.”

The church says there will be no other changes to protocols and Seitz asks the community to pray for an end to the pandemic. The diocese also encourages its congregation to receive vaccinations as soon as possible.

“This mask requirement within our diocese will help limit the spread of the deadly disease in El Paso and West Texas,” Seitz said.

