El Paso Catholic Diocese mourns passing of Trinidad Fuentez

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – The El Paso Catholic Church is mourning the loss of Very Reverend Trinidad “Trini” Fuentez who was placed in hospice care after being moved out of the hospital on Tuesday.

Fuentez, 69, was parish rector of the St. Patrick Cathedral in Central El Paso and a beloved face in the community. He served the Diocese of El Paso for over 40 years in various parishes and ministries.

“The Diocese is in mourning for the loss of this beloved priest,” Bishop Mark Seitz said. “We ask

the entire El Paso community to pray for his soul and the souls of all faithful departed,”

He served the parish communities of St. Joseph’s, San Antonio de Padua, St. Joseph’s – Fort Davis, Christ the King – Balmorhea, Santa Lucia, San Elizario, Most Holy Trinity, Queen of Peace and St. Patrick’s Cathedral.

His service was also in the Presbyteral Council, Personnel Board and Finance Council, and served as Vicar for several vicariates. He was also a vocation director for six years.

Fuentez was one of 15 children born of Daniel and Joaquina Fuentez.

