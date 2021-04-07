El Paso Catholic churches expanding to half capacity

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – El Paso Catholic churches are expanding gatherings to half capacities starting Sunday, officials say.

The Catholic Diocese of El Paso says churches can expand the capacity as long as administrations require masks inside facilities at all times. The diocese is also urging churches to improve ventilation within their facilities as a precaution to reduce the spread of the novel coronavirus.

Catholic church officials say food preparation can be done by individuals who are fully vaccinated but advises the number of people should be limited to promote social distancing. Food preparers are also required to wear masks at all times.

“The dispensation from the obligation of Catholics who are in good health to attend mass on Sundays and Holy days will continue for the time being,” a news release read. “However, those Catholics that have been fully vaccinated are highly encouraged to return to mass in public.”

Church officials say weddings and funerals will remain at a maximum of 75 people inside of a church and 25 individuals at graveside services.

