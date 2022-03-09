EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – With the gas prices yet again breaking records, some car buyers are looking to trade in their cars for more efficient models.

As of mid-week, the national average is $4.25 a gallon, eight cents more than Tuesday.

Luis Acosta, the general manager at Charlie Clark Nissan, said while some people are looking for smaller cars, they’re monitoring the gas prices, but don’t think it’s making a major impact on the market–for now.

“Rising gas prices are definitely a diminisher in the sales of the bigger vehicle, say cylinders, pickup trucks and go more into a necessity, which is gas savers, small units, four-cylinders, maybe six-cylinders at most,” Acosta said.

However, Acosta said since the pandemic, there have been a major increase in the demand for cars, especially used cars, therefore he said he doesn’t think sales will take a hit anytime soon.

“I don’t think gas price has been a major subject of conversation when are consumers purchasing vehicles. I think the main concern is just having a reliable vehicle,” Acosta said.

Acosta said the dealership does have electric cars, but said not enough people are making that switch to see any major trend.

“The market still does not have the demand, still not as big as we believe,” Acosta said. “I do know by other sources that we’re looking at about 2030 we will be somewhere under 60% range, of 60% of electric cars. And that’s the projections with the manufacturers.”

Meanwhile, Carlos Flores, a car buyer, said he just purchased a new Nissan Altima after trading in his Ford Expedition.

“{Before}, when you put $20 it goes half tank but now prices are rising up it only goes to the quarter tank and a lot of people want small calls, not big cars,” Flores said.

For now, Acosta said he thinks the increase in demand for cars will continue despite gas prices rising.

