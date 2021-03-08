El Paso candlelight vigil planned to remember individuals lost to COVID-19

by: Aaron Montes

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Healthcare workers will hold a candlelight vigil on Wednesday at Las Palmas Medical Center honoring the memory of individuals lost to COVID-19.

A spokesman for the Service Employees International Union says the vigil will also honor the more than 3,500 healthcare workers who died after contracting the virus while providing treatment to Americans. Former U.S. Rep. Beto O’Rourke will be in attendance as a guest speaker.

The event is scheduled at 6:30 p.m. and is a day before the year mark when the World Health Organization pronounced the spread of COVID-19 as a global pandemic.

Last week, Texas Governor Greg Abbott released mask mandates throughout the state and said businesses could return to full capacity.

