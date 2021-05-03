El Paso businessman Billy Abraham out of jail

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Billy Abraham, the former owner of several Downtown historical treasures, is free from jail confines, according to El Paso County records.

Abraham pleaded guilty to driving while intoxicated on March 11 and was sentenced to a year in jail. He was given credit for his time already behind bars after being arrested outside the offices of the El Paso Times. He’d been in jail since Jan. 29, 2020.

Bond records show Abraham posted a personal recognizance bond worth $10,000 the same day he was sentenced and was released from the county’s East Side annex facility.

Before Abraham’s arrest near the Times’ building, he’d been sentenced to 10 years probation after pleading guilty to charges of tampering with a witness and tampering with evidence.

For local and breaking news, weather alerts, video and more, download the FREE KTSM 9 News App from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.