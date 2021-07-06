El Paso business owners react to Instagram’s new ‘Black-owned’ label

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — Instagram has added a new feature for black-owned businesses.

The social media giant has played an important role in helping customers find black-owned businesses to support. Now the platform is strengthening that relationship. Black-owned businesses based in the United States will now be able to display a “Black-owned” label on their accounts.

Business accounts can select to display the “Black-owned” business label in their bios and may be included on the shop’s page. Instagram does not have concrete numbers regarding how many businesses are expected to enable this feature.

Two El Paso black-owned businesses have different opinions about the new option.

“As a Black-owned business, I am hesitant to add that ‘Black’ label to my social media account,” said Printella Grinnell, owner of El Paso’s PLUSH Boutique. “That label could hinder me from making sales. People may not want to purchase from my business just because I am African-American.”

However, another Black El Paso business owner said the label can help owners gain more followers, and thus, more business.

“I feel that this will give Black-owned businesses an opportunity to be seen, to be heard, to do business with anybody in the world,” said Zions Bow Ties owner Joseph D. Snell. “I’m very excited about that.”

More than 1.3 million Instagram posts included “Black-owned” or “Black-led” during the height of the racial tensions in the United States in 2020.

