EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – The Borderland has seen 37 straight days of over 100-degree weather. This heat has affected people’s daily lives but now has also affected local businesses.

Erika Knoch owns Global Coffee in East El Paso. Since early July, she has seen a decline of in-person sales. Instead, customers are opting for food delivery services such as DoorDash and UberEats which has boosted their online ordering.

While grateful for the continued support, Knoch knows online orders can only go so far.

“Our cost is a lot higher for our product so when we do get Uber and DoorDash obviously we don’t make as much money on those sales because the cost that they charge is very high, plus the cost that we have to make the product,” Knoch said.

For day-to-day expenses, Knoch has to be mindful of where she is purchasing her stock. Otherwise, she can put the business at risk by going over budget.

“It’s just kinda seeing like, oh where can we find a better price for this product or for this syrup bottle. It’s just you have to be smart where you purchase stuff from,” Knoch said.

Knoch believes this is the time for people to support local businesses. Even though foot traffic may be slow, Knoch has seen the customers who have made it into her shop make it a point to tip their favorite baristas.

“The ones, that do come in, do take care of our staff and by leaving good tips. I do have a great staff that always succeeds you. Everything they give, the best customer service and they make amazing drinks and customers here see that,” Knoch said.

Global Coffee Roasters is located at 1513 N. Zaragoza. You can click here to find out more.

