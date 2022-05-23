EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – On the day Title 42 was set to expire, Border Patrol agents from the El Paso sector said they continue seeing a steady amount of migrant apprehensions despite a judge ruling Title 42 must stay in place.

Orlando Marreo, a spokesperson with Border Patrol, said agents are seeing about 1,000 migrant apprehensions per day and over the weekend there were over 2,000 migrants in custody at the Central Processing Center.

“The dynamic is still the same we are still operating under Title 42 which is not an immigration policy, Title 42 is set by CDC to avoid the spread of covid,” Marreo said.

In April, there were over 30,000 migrant apprehensions in El Paso, according to Border Patrol and 143,000 during the Fiscal Year 2022 so far.

Border Patrol said they have seen migrants from 69 different countries but the majority are from Mexico, Haiti, Cuba, Nicaragua and Guatemala and most are single adult men compared to families that they were seeing in the past.

