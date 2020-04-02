El Paso Border Patrol agents arrest man suspected of breaking into Downtown business

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – U.S. Border Patrol agents arrested a man who allegedly tried to burglarize a business in Downtown El Paso.

The U.S. Border Patrol said it happened Wednesday at around 10 a.m.

According to authorities, El Paso Border agents were patrolling the Downtown area when they spotted a man who they suspected was trying to break into a business.

Agents approached the suspected thief and noticed tools and other equipment on the ground, officials said.

The agents placed the man under arrest and contacted the El Paso Police Department.

Police took the man into custody and the suspect reportedly told investigators that he had an active burglary warrant out of Arizona.

“During the current COVID-19 pandemic, businesses are being economically affected thus making it easy for criminals to take advantage of the situation. The essential posture of our Agents continuing with routine patrols represents our commitment to keeping our communities safe,” said Chief Patrol Agent Gloria I. Chavez.

U.S. Customs and Border Protection welcomes assistance from the community.

Citizens are encouraged to report suspicious activity to the U.S. Border Patrol while remaining anonymous by calling 1-800-635-2509 toll-free.