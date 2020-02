EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – An aggravated felon attempting to cross illegally into the United States is in border patrol custody today.

Agents were alerted by a video surveillance system on Monday, of a person trying to enter the country illegally.

That is when they encountered 49-year-old Jorge Mora-Delgado.

Delgado has a warrant for probation violation and served 13 years in prison for attempted murder.

According to the authorities, he will remain in custody while he awaits prosecution.