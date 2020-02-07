El Paso Bishop holds community prayer to remember victims of Walmart shooting

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – On Thursday, El Paso Bishop Mark Seitz led a community prayer to remember the 22 victims of the mass shooting at Walmart on August 3rd.

The community prayer was held in the Lower Valley at the Pastoral Center.

In January, Bishop Seitz traveled to the Vatican and received blessed rosaries by Pope Francis.

“It’s one of the biggest things that has ever happened in my life. Coming from the pope, and recognizing what suffering we have, my wife, I, my family. It’s very important, very important,” said Gilbert Anchondo the father of Andre Anchondo who died during the shooting.

Bishop Seitz said the rosaries are a symbol of prayer directly from the Pope.