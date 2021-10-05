El Paso based cargo jet crashes in Georgia, 2 dead

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – A Pak West cargo jet, based out of El Paso, crashed early Tuesday morning in Eastern Georgia, leaving two dead.

The Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) confirmed that the jet – a Dassault Falcon business jet – crashed shortly before 6 a.m. EDT (4 a.m. MDT) in Thomson, Georgia; a few miles west of Augusta.

The FAA released the following statement on the crash:

A Dassault Falcon business jet crashed near Wrightsboro Road in Thomson, Ga., around 5:44 a.m. local time today. Two people were aboard. The plane was flying from Lubbock Preston Smith International Airport in Lubbock, Texas, to Thomson-McDuffie County Airport. The FAA will release the tail number of the aircraft after investigators verify it at the accident site. The FAA and National Transportation Safety Board will investigate. The NTSB will be in charge of the investigation and will provide additional updates. Neither agency identifies people involved in aircraft accidents.

Our affiliate in Lubbock (KLBK/KAMC-TV) initially reached out to the FAA about the crash, as their investigation revealed that jet took off from Lubbock Preston Smith International Airport after a stop early Tuesday morning, after leaving El Paso International Airport shortly before 10 p.m. Monday night.

KTSM reached out to Sierra West Airlines – the parent company of Pak West – for comment, who responded they had no comment at this time.

Look for updates throughout the afternoon here on ktsm.com and in our later newscasts.

