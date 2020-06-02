El Paso bar partner posts for ‘Blackout Tuesday,’ mocks on private Twitter

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — The message of “Blackout Tuesday” appears to be getting diluted by alcohol.

On Tuesday, Daisy Marquez, an El Pasoan and UTEP student, posted a screenshot on Instagram to express distaste in how business owners are reacting privately and publicly to the current civil unrest.

“It has come to my attention that owner from Beach Bar in El Paso thinks black out day is reason to get blacked out drunk while eating tacos,” read the message in part.

Veronica Garcia, a partner at Beach Bar, promoted drinking at Beach Bar that included the hashtag #BlackOutTuesday, which was originally intended as a day of thoughtful self-reflection for people in the music industry on the treatment of black people and to put pressure on record labels.

But critics and activists are concerned the initiative is being misappropriated.

“Black out at Beach Bar,” reads the tweet.

“#TuesdayBoozeday”

“BlackOutTuesday”

About an hour before Garcia’s tweet, Beach Bar posted a black square with a caption intended to demonstrate solidarity, but is being criticized for being emblematic of movements to challenge racial injustice have been exploited.

Blackout Tuesday was started by Jamila Thomas and Brianna Agyemang on Instagram as #TheShowMustBePaused and the initiative quickly gained momentum in a similar way thoughts and prayers do during other times of crisis.

“Our mission is to hold the industry at large, including major corporations + their partners who benefit from the effort, struggles, and successes of Black people accountable,” reads the mission statement.

Blackout Tuesday is meant to create a space for thought and action, not to become so drunk one loses the ability to form thoughts and memory.

“It shows a complete disregard and disconnect for the worldwide movement of Black lives,” Marquez told KTSM.

Marquez says Garcia’s post on Twitter juxtaposed with her business’s post on Instagram reflects the complicated relationship El Pasoans are confronting with exploring race issues, and dissolves trust in allyship.

“I understand people are trying to get business going, but that tweet shows privilege. People are dying at the hands of police brutality: black, brown, trans, cis people are dying and people are fighting to seek justice and today they are saying it’s ‘Tuesday Boozeday’ — it’s infuriating.”

