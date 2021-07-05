El Paso authorities say it was an overall safe Fourth of July weekend

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — The Fourth of July weekend in El Paso was generally safe, according to local first responders.

On a holiday known for outdoor parties and fireworks set off by the public, first responders urged the public about safety ahead of the holiday.

The El Paso Fire Department said it was a relatively quiet night for responders. Crews responded to six fire calls, reporting all of them were minor. Those included two palm tree fires, two dumpster fires and two brush fires.

In separate calls, two patients with burn injuries were taken to a local hospital as code 1 transports due to firework incidents.

These calls were all from 7 p.m. on July 4 to 3 a.m. July 5.

Out in the Montana Vista area, which is known as a popular location for firework celebrations at Red Sands, The Texas Rescue Patrol said they handled minor injuries and minor brush fires.

Jamil Moutran, the Texas Rescue Patrol Chief, said they responded to a total of 14 calls for service, which was just half of the calls they have responded to in previous years.

He credits this to the assistance of area law enforcement and agencies with helping to keep this holiday weekend safe.