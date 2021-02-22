El Paso artists chosen to create unique pieces inside Children’s Museum

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — Three of El Paso’s notable artists are set to create unique installations inside the proposed Downtown children’s museum.

Artists Christin Apodaca, Gabriel Márquez and Mitsu Overstreet are the first to be announced in an effort to create artistic pieces that will complement exhibits inside the museum.

“We have involved the community in every step of our design process to date and we are excited to collaborate with Christin, Gabriel and Mitsu on these unique projects,” said Stephanie Otero, interim director and vice president of operations for the El Paso Community Foundation. “We look forward to announcing additional artistic partnerships in the coming months.”

Apodaca is set to produce a piece in the Desert Bloom Zone, Márquez will provide a piece in the Follow your Instincts Zone and Overstreet will have a piece in the Flow Zone. Each has a respected background representing the community in their pieces around the city.

The El Paso Children’s Museum is part of the 2012 Quality of Life Bond initiative and one of three Downtown signature projects. It is under construction and expected to be finished in 2022.

The City and El Paso Community Foundation formed a partnership to facilitate the construction and programming in the facility. A name challenge is in progress for the facility.