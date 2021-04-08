El Paso armored transport service worker accused of stealing $800,000

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Police say an armored transport service worker stole $800,000 over three months while picking up bags of money from various financial institutions.

Ramon Tejada, 32, who worked for Miracle Delivery Service as a driver was arrested on Wednesday after the business reported him to law enforcement. Tejada allegedly took bags of currency and altered documents to account for the missing money.

Law enforcement says Tejada purchased five new 2021 vehicles and gave them to family members between December and February. Investigators say he paid for the vehicles in cash.

A search warrant was issued and law enforcement found the vehicles at his home along with money hidden throughout his bedroom and other forms of evidence.

He is jailed at the El Paso County Detention Facility under a $40,000 bond.