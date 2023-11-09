EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – More than 6 million Americans are living with Alzheimer’s disease – a leading cause of death in the United States. Additionally, more than 11 million family members and friends provide care to people living with Alzheimer’s and other dementias.

This is why the Alzheimer’s Association invitesEl Pasoresidents to join the fight to end Alzheimer’s by participating in the Alzheimer’s Association Walk to End Alzheimer’son November 11 at the El Paso Zoo.

On Walk Day, participants honor those affected by Alzheimer’s with the poignant Promise Garden ceremony — a mission-focused experience that signifies our solidarity in the fight against the disease. The colors of the Promise Garden flowers represent people’s connection to Alzheimer’s — their personal reasons to end the disease.

“We’re closer than ever to stopping Alzheimer’s,” said Jacob Boggs, Walk Chair “We hope that everyone in our community can join us by starting a team to help the Alzheimer’s Association raise awareness and funds for families facing the disease today, take more steps toward treatments and finally ending this disease.”

To register and receive the latest updates on this year’s Walk to End Alzheimer’s, visit act.alz.org/elpaso.

What: Walk to End Alzheimer’s

When: Saturday, November 11, 2023

Where: El Paso Zoo, 4001 E Paisano Dr, El Paso, TX 79905