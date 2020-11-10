El Paso-area Catholic churches to remain closed until further notice

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — Bishop Mark Seitz of the Diocese of El Paso has mandated that Parishes inside of El Paso County remain in suspended status.

That means that all church gatherings are limited to just those necessary to facilitate the gathering or livestreaming of Mass, not to exceed 10 people.

Funerals, weddings, baptisms and similar liturgies are postponed.

Church meetings and classes should either be postponed or held virtually and churches will be closed. Confession is available by appointment only.

The Catholic Diocese of El Paso urge residents to remain at home to prevent the spread of the novel coronavirus.

“By keeping our parishes in El Paso County to suspended status, we will do our part to continue to ensure the safety of not only our Catholic Faithful, but all members of our El Paso Community,” Seitz said. “I urge you to continue to pray for our entire community and especially for those who are ill at this time and for our leaders.”

Bishop Seitz and the Diocese of El Paso will monitor the COVID-19 spread in the coming weeks to determine action on when re-opening to Phase One would be possible.

