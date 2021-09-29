El Paso area Border Patrol agents rescue lost migrant, help motorists after two wrecks last weekend

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – El Paso area U.S. Border Patrol agents rescued a migrant in one incident and three U.S. citizens were in a vehicle rollover in another incident that occurred last Saturday and Sunday in Southern New Mexico, according to CBP.

Border Patrol agents from the Santa Teresa station received a call on Saturday from New Mexico State Police about a migrant who called 911 because he was lost, CBP officials said.

Agents were able to find the migrant in good health in a remote desert location northeast of Columbus, New Mexico.

Sunday morning, Border Patrol agents from the Alamogordo Border Patrol Station received a request to help local law enforcement with rescuing a New Mexico local in a desolate area of the mountains near Cloudcroft, New Mexico.

The person was riding a dirt bike when he fell down a steep embankment. Agents were able to help the rider up the embankment until local emergency medical services arrived.

Later that afternoon, Border Patrol Agents from the Deming Station saw an SUV that had rolled over on New Mexico Highway 11. Agents immediately went to help three elderly occupants exit the vehicle, CBP officials said in a release.

Agents provided aid until local law enforcement and emergency services arrived. The three elderly individuals’ injuries were minor, including cuts and bruises.

“Our skilled Border Patrol Agents are continuously called upon to render aid when needed, whether it is a migrant in distress or a resident of our communities, our men and women don’t hesitate to respond in a time of need,” said Gloria I. Chavez, El Paso Sector Chief Patrol Agent. “I am extremely proud of the work our El Paso Sector agents do every day securing the homeland and serving our communities.”

