El Paso Animal Services to hold virtual meetings on changes to pet grooming ordinance

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — Changes are coming to pet grooming ordinances in El Paso, and community members are invited to two virtual meetings to learn more.

El Paso Animal Services is inviting pet groomers, shop owners, and the public to discuss upcoming changes to Ordinance No.091087.

The City of El Paso adopted the ordinance earlier this year that amended the current ordinance by including new guidelines for groomers and pet spas that will take effect on January 1, 2021. The virtual meetings will address frequently asked questions as regard the application processes for licenses and permits.

The virtual meetings will take place via Microsoft Teams on:

Thursday, November 5 at 3 p.m.

Thursday, November 12 at 3 p.m.

To RSVP, email monterosmm@elpasotexas.gov and include:

Preferred meeting date

Name

Name of the pet shop you’re affiliated with

Phone number

Preferred email

For more on Ordinance No.091087, click here.