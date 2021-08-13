El Paso Animal Services sending pets on first international flight

Local

by: Aaron Montes

Posted: / Updated:

Photo via El Paso Animal Services Facebook page.

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – The El Paso Animal Services Center says nearly 100 pets are scheduled for a flight to Canada this weekend.

The 80 pets will depart from El Paso on a trip to the Windsor Humane Society in Windsor, Ontario on Sunday. It’s the first time an international rescue flight for pets out of the shelter.

Shelter officials say the flight comes as the animal shelter and foster homes remain full.

The shelter is able to arrange flights for the animals through a partnership with the BISSELL Pet Foundation, which has helped fund transporting 200 pets out of El Paso. The foundation has also helped fund efforts to get pets adopted and sponsor many of them locally.

Funding from the foundation has provided support for over 430 animals.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

KTSM Video Center

Storms return to El Paso causing flooding throughout the city

Colin 2nd live

Flooding off of Brentwood and N. Mesa

El Chuco Inspirations: Chuco Relic highlights local talent, becomes staple for purchasing everything El Paso

10pm news update 08-12-2021

Vaccinated parents and children wait in lines to get tested for COVID-19

More El Paso News
Advertise with KTSM 9 Link