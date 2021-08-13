El Paso Animal Services sending pets on first international flight

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – The El Paso Animal Services Center says nearly 100 pets are scheduled for a flight to Canada this weekend.

The 80 pets will depart from El Paso on a trip to the Windsor Humane Society in Windsor, Ontario on Sunday. It’s the first time an international rescue flight for pets out of the shelter.

Shelter officials say the flight comes as the animal shelter and foster homes remain full.

The shelter is able to arrange flights for the animals through a partnership with the BISSELL Pet Foundation, which has helped fund transporting 200 pets out of El Paso. The foundation has also helped fund efforts to get pets adopted and sponsor many of them locally.

Funding from the foundation has provided support for over 430 animals.