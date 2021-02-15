Volunteers can work with cats and dogs in the shelter, enriching their lives while they wait for their forever family.

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — During the pandemic, most things have changed, including operations at the El Paso Animal Services. Until recently they had ceased public operations, including volunteers from helping at the shelter.

El Paso Animal Services explains how people can help shelter pets in our community during the pandemic.

With more than 500 pets in El Paso Animal Services’ care, they need a lot of extra hands to make sure there is enough love to go around.

El Paso Animal Services have volunteers write pet biographies after they have spent time with a pet so people can know their personalities and relay that information to potential adopting families.

You can sign up to volunteer through El Paso Animal Services’ volunteer portal on their website.

People from all backgrounds and abilities, El Paso Animal Services will train you to help them on their life-saving mission.