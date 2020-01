EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – The 2020 Firefighters and Furry Friends calendar are now on sale.

The calendars are $10 and can be picked up at the El Paso Animal Services Shelter located at 5100 Fred Wilson Ave. and at the El Paso Fire Headquarters in Downtown El Paso.

The calendars feature lovable pets that can be adopted at the shelter and also highlight the city’s amazing firefighters.

The calendars include two free adoption vouchers and a pet fire safety sign for your home.