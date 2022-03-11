EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – El Paso Animal Services is encouraging the community to take part in “Straylight Savings,” an initiative aimed at bringing awareness to the importance of updating pet’s microchip contact information.

Straylight Savings is the department’s take on the annual Daylight Saving’s reminders, like checking smoke detector’s battery. In addition to following these safety tips, Animal Services wants pet parents to also think of your pet’s needs in order to keep them safe.

So far this year, nearly 3,000 lost pets have entered the Animal Services Center, many of these pets did not have a microchip, or if they did have a chip, the contact information was incorrect, preventing the pet from being reconnected with their owner. El Paso Animal Services

HOW TO UPDATE YOUR PET’S MICROCHIP

First you will need your pet’s microchip number. If you don’t know your pet’s microchip number, you can take them to your veterinarian or any El Paso Fire Department station to be scanned.

Next, look up your pet’s microchip manufacturer by visiting petmicrochiplookup.org and enter the chip number in the search box. The result will tell you which company manufactured the chip and where you can register it or update the contact information.

For an extra layer of protection, you can also add your pet’s microchip information to the foundanimals.org database for free.

NEED A MICROCHIP

If your pet does not have a microchip, your veterinarian can implant one on request. Microchips usually cost about $25 at most veterinary clinics. Animal Services’ Resource Rover program also hosts free microchip clinics throughout the year. Below is a list of upcoming free microchip events:

Resource Rover Microchip Clinics:

WHEN: 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Wednesday, March 16, 2022

WHERE: El Paso Animal Services – 5001 Fred Wilson, El Paso, TX 79906

WHEN: 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, March 19, 2022

WHERE: 210 Lone Star Pl, El Paso, TX 79907

WHEN: 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Friday, March 25, 2022

WHERE: El Paso Animal Services – 5001 Fred Wilson, El Paso, TX 79906

