El Paso Animal Services, Petco Love partners to vaccinate one million pets nationwide

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – El Paso Animal Services and community partners will offer free pet vaccinations and microchips via a drive-thru pet clinic, sponsored by the Petco Love Foundation.

Organizers say the clinic aims to make it easier for owners to keep their pets healthy and safe, city officials said. El Paso Animal Services is participating in the event to help the Petco Love Foundation reach its nationwide goal of vaccinating one million pets.

The large-scale clinic will be held from 8 am to 12 pm on Sept. 26 at 301 George Perry Blvd.

The event is first-come, first-serve and is limited to the first 500 pets. Owners must keep their pets in the vehicle. All dogs and cats have to have a leash and must be placed in a secure carrier when taking them to the drive-thru.

Dogs will be given a parvo/distemper vaccination, while cats will be given a feline viral rhinotracheitis vaccine, a calicivirus vaccination, and a panleukopenia (FVRCP) vaccination. Both dogs and cats will be provided with a microchip.

Pets must be six weeks old or older to receive vaccines.

This event will be a part of a series of vaccination events that the El Paso Animal Services plans to offer throughout the fall and winter.

To stay up to date on upcoming El Paso Animal Services events, visit ElPasoAnimalServices.org.

For local and breaking news, sports, weather alerts, video and more, download the FREE KTSM 9 News App from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.