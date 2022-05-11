EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Officials with El Paso Animal Services say their facility is over-capacity with 900 animals and more arriving every day.

KTSM spoke with the Animal Services Director Terry Kebschull, who took over the position in March of this year. He said with it being puppy and kitten season, Animal Services is seeing more and more pets being surrendered.

He said it comes down to a spay and neuter issue which stems from a shortage of veterinarians.

“So until we as a community increase spay and neuter programs, well continue seeing an influx of animals coming in,” Kebschull said.

Animal Services showed KTSM how they create makeshift holding areas for animal kennels in what was a break area at the facility.

“Space is limited and that’s why we work with rescue partners and transport out of the city to other communities,” Kebschull said.

Animal Services is sending animals to San Antonio, Michigan, Canada, and Oregon to help get more pets adopted in other areas and clear up some space in the facility.

Kebschull said as for the veterinarian shortages, they are working to get more hands on deck.

“One thing we currently do is have vets from out of town come in help with spay and neuters so we have them come from different parts of the country and we contract with them and they help tremendously,” Kebschull said.

He said they are also working with veterinarians in Juarez, trying to get them certified in the U.S. to help with the shortage.

“There are approximately 20 openings across the city alone,” Kebschull said.

According to Kebschull, there have been about 5,000 animals at Animal Services this year so far.

