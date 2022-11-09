EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – El Paso Animal Services is celebrating those who served or are still serving our country this Veterans Day by waiving adoption fees on Nov. 11.

Active-duty military members, veterans, and first responders are eligible to take part in the promotion that’s known as the “Pets for Vets” campaign.

Animal Services will also be extending adoption hours on Veterans Day to give those who have served more time to stop by and adopt a pet.

The main shelter at 5001 Fred Wilson Ave. will host adoption hours from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. this Friday while the Mission Valley Adoption Center at 9068 Socorro Rd. will allow adoptions between noon and 5 p.m.

Animal Services states that both centers will only be open for adoptions and pet reclaims that day.

The goal is to connect families with shelter pets while also paying tribute to the sacrifice of the brave men and women in the Borderland community.

You can visit the El Paso Animal Services website for more information on the “Pets for Vets” event and details on some of the animals available for adoption.