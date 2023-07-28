EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – KTSM has partnered with El Paso Animal Services to help Clear the Shelters, a month-long event where all adoptions are free, including vaccinations.

The event will occur at their facilities at 5001 Fred Wilson Ave. in El Paso, Texas, from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

More than 30 Nexstar stations — Nexstar is the parent company of KTSM 9 News — will be participating in the campaign, which aims to clear out shelters and find forever homes for pets in need. The goal of the event is to find as many forever homes for shelter animals as possible.

EPAS also offers vaccination and microchipping. “Our goal is to keep pets with their families. Especially the ones that love them the most, and so these are just some examples of the many programs we are looking to expand,” said Michele Anderson with El Paso Animal Services.

In recent “Clear The Shelters” events in El Paso, 320 animals found their fur-ever homes during the event, and more than 500 pets were microchipped.

Anderson says if you are not able to adopt, you can still volunteer or donate.

Clear the Shelters is normally a single-day pet adoption drive but was expanded to a month-long initiative due to the pandemic. More than 411,000 pets have found their forever homes since 2015.

For more information, visit the Animal Services website.

What: Clear the Shelters

When: Sat. July 29, 2023

Where: El Paso Animal Services, 5001 Fred Wilson