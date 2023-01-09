EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – This February, El Paso Animal Services will undergo an expansion project that promises to add 400 new kennels, more medical facilities and create more visibility for the shelter’s adoptable pets.

This, in turn, will affect the shelter in the meantime as it will lose 200 kennels due to the construction. To offset the burden they will face, the shelter is asking El Pasoans to open up their homes by either fostering or adopting pets.

The shelter has seen an significant increase in stray intake over the past few weeks, with 50 dogs a day coming through the doors. While the shelter is only built to house 300 dogs in its kennels, staff there has had to find space for over 700 large dogs.

This puts stress not only on the staff, but the animals as well who are being overcrowded.

“It’s really about trying to find the space, finding the right animals that are kind of compatible with each other so to stay in an enclosed space for long periods of time, so it really delays the process of them trying to find their kennel and being able to stay there,” said Julieann Newbold, El Paso Animal Services public affairs coordinator

The shelter will be pushing for fosters and adoptions until the start of the project. They will also look at other city facilities that can house the dogs for that period of time but Newbold is hopeful families will step forward.

“We provide everything for them. We provide supplies, food, kennels, toys, anything the dog might need and throughout while they’re in foster, we help them with any medical clinics or anything they need to bring the dog in for,” she said.

El Paso Animal Services is the only open intake shelter in El Paso and Newbold, along with other officials at the shelter, are hopeful that this new project will be able to provide what is needed for the animals but in the meantime they will be looking to El Pasoans for help.

“All of the community pets that become strays that go lost or your pets that get lost, they all end up at our shelter, so this is really the community’s initiative to be able to help these dogs get into homes because it’s their community too. They’re not dogs from out of town; they are El Paso pets and El Paso pets need El Paso help.”

If you are interested in either fostering or adopting you can find that information on the El Paso Animal Services website.

